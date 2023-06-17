Left Menu

Diarrhoea Kills 6 in Afghanistan's Balkh

As cases of Diarrhoea are on the rise in Afghnaistan, six children have died in the past two months in the country's Balkh province, reported Khaama Press.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Cases of diarrhoea are on the rise in Afghnaistan, with 6 children dead in the past two months in the country's Balkh province, reported Khaama Press. Seasonal illnesses like diarrhoea are becoming more common among kids, according to the personnel of the paediatric ward of Mazar-e-Sharif City's Abu Ali Sina Balkhi Regional Hospital.

Four children passed away last month, and two more in the second half of May, according to Abdul Raouf Forough, director of the paediatric ward of Abu Ali Sina Balkhi Hospital. He further explained that between 150 and 250 kids with this form of illness visit the hospital's paediatric unit each year. "One of the reasons is the hot weather, and people do not use clean water, they use contaminated water, or children do not feed on mother's milk, and they do not observe environmental and personal hygiene, and also use unclean fruits and vegetables," said Forough, according to Khaama Press.

The increase in 'illness' was caused by the warm weather, poor hygiene habits, and tainted water, reported Khaama Press citing the officials. Diarrhoea is the second disease that causes the most child deaths worldwide, according to paediatricians, who advise parents to take seriously maintaining their children's hygiene. (ANI)

