Kuwait crude oil up USD 2.07 to USD 77.11 pb
Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by USD 2.07 during Friday's trading sessions to reach USD 77.11 per barrel, compared with USD 75.04 pb the day before.
ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 09:17 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 18 (ANI/WAM): The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by USD 2.07 during Friday's trading sessions to reach USD 77.11 per barrel, compared with USD 75.04 pb the day before, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) as saying Saturday.
Brent futures went by 94 cents to USD76.61 pb and West Texas Intermediate rose by USD1.16 to USD71.78 pb, according to KUNA. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kuwait leaders offer condolences to President Murmu over Odisha train tragedy
Kuwait, only Gulf Arab nation with a powerful assembly, holds another election mired in gridlock
Kuwait's election brings little change to parliament or hope of overcoming years of gridlock
Kuwait elects new parliament, tensions with cabinet may ease
Kuwait, only Gulf Arab nation with a powerful assembly, holds another election mired in gridlock