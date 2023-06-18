Left Menu

Kuwait crude oil up USD 2.07 to USD 77.11 pb

Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by USD 2.07 during Friday's trading sessions to reach USD 77.11 per barrel, compared with USD 75.04 pb the day before.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 09:17 IST
Kuwait crude oil up USD 2.07 to USD 77.11 pb
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 18 (ANI/WAM): The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by USD 2.07 during Friday's trading sessions to reach USD 77.11 per barrel, compared with USD 75.04 pb the day before, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) as saying Saturday.

Brent futures went by 94 cents to USD76.61 pb and West Texas Intermediate rose by USD1.16 to USD71.78 pb, according to KUNA. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

