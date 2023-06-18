Left Menu

Two arrested for firing guns at Bedouin wedding

The two suspects are residents of Tel as-Sabi and the police also seized three vehicles.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel Police said large forces of the southern district raided the compound of the homes belonging to those involved in the shooting of guns during a wedding procession in Tel as-Sabi - a Bedouin town in the Negev - and two suspects were arrested. The two suspects are residents of Tel as-Sabi and the police also seized three vehicles.

One of the three vehicles is suspected to have been used by the suspects and others involved in the shooting. The raid came after videos were uploaded to social networks at the end of last week, in which armed men were seen shooting during a wedding procession in the town.

The raid came as part of a continuing campaign aimed at thwarting and preventing incidents of shooting and violence that occur against the background of criminal conflicts between gangs in Israel's Arab communities. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

