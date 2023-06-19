Pakistan: TTP's commander, 2 other terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel

The security forces in the Dara Adam Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Zafar Khan along with his two group members during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) on Sunday, Geo News reported. The other two terrorists were identified as Hasan Khan son of Muhammad Imran, a resident of Bazi Khel, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan. They were gunned down by security forces between June 16 and June 17 night.

According to the sources, the TTP commander was a resident of the village Malan in Dara Adam Khel. He arrived in Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023, as per Geo News. He was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan. Moreover, he was also involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people.

He had received more than Rs 100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom, as per Geo News. The other terrorist, Hasan Khan, was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and remained a part of TTA from 2019 to 2021. He joined the Tariq Gidar group in 2022.

Whereas, Anas was a sniping expert involved in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts. (ANI)

