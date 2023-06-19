Left Menu

Indian-Americans hold Unity march in Washington ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the United States this week, Indian Americans in Washington held the Unity march.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 01:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 01:50 IST
Indian-Americans hold Unity march in Washington ahead of PM Modi's visit
Indian-Americans hold unity march in US ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

By Reena Bhardwaj Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the United States this week, Indian Americans in Washington held the Unity march to extend a warm welcome to the PM.

PM Modi is set to visit the US from June 20-24, his first state trip to the country, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The US president and the First Lady will also host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22. During the visit, the Prime Minister will address the Joint Sitting of the US Congress and meet a number of American politicians, prominent citizens, and noted personalities from the diaspora.

Indian Americans have organised the march in 20 major cities across the United States including New York. The community were seen chanting "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Vande America." Indian-American diaspora, Ramesh Anam Reddy, who was one of the participants in the unity march, said, "We are all here, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC, Maryland and all the surrounding cities, we are all here to celebrate the 'Unity Day' and the PM Modi joining American president Biden. So, this is a great event for all of us and a great moment for all of us."

"We wanted to celebrate that and wanted to make sure that everyone knows how the India and America relationships are growing and how they are helpful. I think India is making all the difference. That's the reason we are here. So many people are coming here and they want to sympathize and they wanted to even the mainstream Americans, they want to join the unity march. That's what we are here for." Talking about the footprints in the unity march, Reddy said that there are at least 20 plus cities that are joining this unity march. In Washington, DC only, around 702,000 people are expected to join the march.

At the rally, the participants were seen dancing to the tunes of the song "Har Har Modi." Meanwhile, another Indian American, Raj Bhansali, said, "I am here to support Prime Minister Modi. It feels great to be able to engage with our Indian community. It is a very proud moment for all of us that PM Modi will be visiting the United States."

Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that PM Modi's state visit to the US will yield significant outcomes. Speaking to reporters, he highlighted that this visit will mark the first time an Indian Prime Minister addresses the US Congress twice. Minister Jaishankar stressed the significance of PM Modi's address to the US Congress, noting that very few individuals have had this privilege. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, he said, "PM will be on a state visit to the US. State visit means it is the highest level in terms of honour. Only a few people have been given this honour. It is happening for the first time that an Indian PM will address the US Congress for the second time. That's why its importance is huge." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023