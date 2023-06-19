Left Menu

IDF in Jenin fire fight after arrest of two

The IDF reported that its combat helicopters fired in the area of the city of Jenin in Samaria after identifying armed men in the vicinity.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 20:23 IST
IDF in Jenin fire fight after arrest of two
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

he IDF reported that its combat helicopters fired in the city of Jenin in Samaria after identifying armed men in the vicinity. The action came after earlier Monday morning, forces from police and IDF special forces units worked to arrest two wanted men in the city of Jenin.

During the activity, there was a massive exchange of fire with armed men, and many explosives were thrown at the Israeli forces who responded with gunfire. During the departure of the troops, a military vehicle was hit by a bomb and damaged.

The IDF said the exchange of fire continues at this time. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023