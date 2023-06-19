Left Menu

Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif approves Rs 25 billion aid for flood victims

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved to provide Rs 25 billion aid for flood victims, to address the reservations of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Geo News reported.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 21:49 IST
Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif approves Rs 25 billion aid for flood victims
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved to provide Rs 25 billion aid for flood victims, to address the reservations of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Geo News reported. Sources said that the amount allocated by Pakistan's PM is expected to contribute to the debt-driven budget and will be spent rehabilitating the flood victims.

The Prime Minister committed to set aside the said funds during a meeting with the party's leaders last week, as per Geo News. Senior politicians Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Syed Khurshid Shah, Qamar uz Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Nisar Khuro were also part of the PPP delegation.

During the meeting, a statement from the PM's office mentioned that the PPP leadership appreciated Shehbaz Sharif for measures for public welfare in the budget despite the difficult economic conditions. Whereas, a day later, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, slammed his coalition partners and demanded that an amount should be allocated for flood victims, or his party won't support the government's budget, which has to be passed this month.

In a rally held in Swat on Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal also complained to the Prime Minister about not being able to fulfil his promises in the budget. Reacting to the foreign minister's statement, Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal suggested that the matter should be discussed in the cabinet and should be avoided opening a new front, according to Geo News.

The minister also said that the coalition partners were consulted on every stage of preparation of the federal budget and its approval by the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting. Moreover, he also mentioned that the 2023-23 federal budget was tabled in the National Assembly with the consent of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Premier Shehbaz will chair a meeting today (Monday) to address the further issues faced by PPP. The meeting will also be attended by FM as well as ministers and experts related to the financial affairs of both parties, as per Geo News.

Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Nafisa Shah said the coalition partners had unanimously agreed that flood affectees would be provided relief and rehabilitated. "Bilawal spoke about providing relief to the flood victims, who are, to date, still without homes," she said, according to Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023