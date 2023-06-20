Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in New York on first leg of State visit to US

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:39 IST
PM Modi arrives in New York on first leg of State visit to US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on the first leg of his historic state visit to the United States. During his visit to New York, PM Modi will meet CEOs, nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts today.

He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

