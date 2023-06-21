Left Menu

'We are a nation of laws': Benjamin Netanyahu

"There are days when we must state what is self-evident," he said. "The State of Israel is a nation of laws. All citizens of Israel are obligated to obey the law. We will not allow disturbances either on the Golan Heights or in Judea and Samaria."

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the violence that transpired earlier in the day in Samaria as well as in the Golan Heights. "There are days when we must state what is self-evident," he said. "The State of Israel is a nation of laws. All citizens of Israel are obligated to obey the law. We will not allow disturbances either on the Golan Heights or in Judea and Samaria."

"I give full backing to the Israel Police and the security forces in their efforts to maintain law and order," he added. "We will not accept any provocations to the police or the security forces in these places or anywhere else. We are a nation of laws." Israelis rioted in the Arab village of Turmus Aya in Samaria on Wednesday in response to Tuesday's murders of four people in the terrorist attack in Eli.

Druze who oppose the construction of a wind farm near their villages in the Golan also rioted on Wednesday. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

