"Another example of great partnership between India and US": Director of National Travel and Tourism Office, US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US is another example of the great partnership between India and the US, Director of the National Travel and Tourism Office in the US, Brian Beall, said on Wednesday Beall is the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism and Director of the National Travel and Tourism Office.

Speaking with ANI, Brian Beall, said, "First, I want to say thank you so much to the Ministry of Tourism and the people of Goa for welcoming us back to India for this incredible event have had a great time seeing Goa and meeting the people in places that make incredible India such an amazing place". "I think this was a great opportunity under the G20 to really demonstrate the economic importance of travel and tourism to all G20 member countries and really explore ways we can collaborate together going forward," Beall added.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, he said that it is another example of the great partnership between the US and India "I think it's another example of the great partnership between the United States and India, especially here in travel and tourism, which was the focus of this event. It really underscored the importance and opportunities that exist for us to continue to strengthen our relationship. The relationship between the United States and India and travel and tourism and the people-to-people exchanges," he said.

He also said that the bilateral talks between India and US, taking place in Goa is an opportunity to discuss what can be done to grow the travel and tourism between the two countries. "It is an opportunity to discuss, we can do and the way we can continue to partner to grow Travel and Tourism between the United States and India in both directions. a great opportunity for us to continue to see the places and meet the people that make both of our destinations truly unrivalled," he further said.

On the visit of delegates at Aguada fort in Goa, Beall said, "It was so lovely, great time in the evening to see the sun setting and experienced some of the local cuisines and see some of the sites that they had showcased there". He also appreciated the hospitality of the nation and said that he is excited to visit the country again.

"I have had the opportunity to visit India a number of times. It's my first time in Goa. I can't wait to come back for another visit," he said. (ANI)

