Rio de Janeiro to be equipped with new video surveillance system

The purchase of new cameras, equipped with facial recognition software, number plate readers and alarm sensors, will begin the process of implementing a citywide video surveillance system, opening the next phase in public safety in Rio de Janeiro using state-of-the-art technology, according to TV BRICS.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:08 IST
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 22 (ANI/WAM): Rio de Janeiro will soon be equipped with a new video surveillance system, TV BRICS reported citing Toda Palavra. TV BRICS is a communication hub for the formation and distribution of the information agenda of the BRICS countries.

The tender for the cameras will be published in Rio de Janeiro's official gazette this week, and the expected investment will be more than USD 17.5 million.

Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro said: "This new acquisition by our government will be essential to expand the technological structure of public security. The new monitoring system will improve the efficiency of our police officers, moving from the capital to other municipalities in the metropolitan area and the interior of the state." In the first phase of the project, cameras will be installed in the state capital on motorways, tunnels and the waterfront. All of the new cameras will be connected to the security management system acquired at the end of last year and already installed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Rio de Janeiro Military Police Department.

In addition to operating the city's video surveillance system, Security Command has been designed to connect to various technology platforms used in the security sector. These platforms include cameras and sensors from public and private institutions, which will be incorporated into the system through an open tender scheduled for the near future, as per TV BRICS. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

