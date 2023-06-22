"World order taking new shape...India, US committed to working for global peace, stability": PM Modi at White House

Noting that the world order is taking a new shape in the post-Covid era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and the US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity. Speaking at the White House lawns after the ceremonial welcome, PM Modi said the societies and institutions of both India and the US are based on democratic values and the two countries take pride in diversity.

"In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape. In this time period, the friendship between India and US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world. India and the US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said. "The societies and institutions of both India and the US are based on democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the three words 'We The People'. Both countries take pride in their diversity and believe in the fundamental principle of 'Sarv Jan Hitay Sarv Jan Sukhay' (interest of all, welfare of all)," he added.

The Prime Minister talked about the contributions of the Indian-American community. "After becoming Prime Minister, I came here many times, but today for the first time that the doors of the White House are open for the Indian-American community in such large numbers. The people of the Indian community are enhancing the country's honour in the US through their talent hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship. Today, I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for the honour you have been given," he said.

"In a while from now, I and President Biden will hold discussions on India-US relations, and other regional and global issues. I firmly believe that just as always, our talks will be very positive and useful. In the afternoon, I will get the opportunity to address the US Congress for the second time. I am very grateful for that. I and the 1.4 billion Indians hope that India's Tricolour and US 'Star and Stripes', keep on touching newer heights," he added. Prime Minister Modi, who is on state visit to the US, arrived at the White House to a ceremonial welcome.

"I would like to express gratitude to President Biden for this grand welcome and far-sighted address. This grand welcome is the pride and honour for 140 crore Indians, this is also an honour for 40 million people of Indian origin living in the US. I express heartfelt gratitude to President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden," he said. Upon his arrival at the White House lawns, PM Modi who was dressed in a traditional white kurta pyjama teamed with a powder blue jacket was greeted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

A US delegation led by Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin assembled to greet PM Modi. The Indian delegation led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu were also present.

National anthems of India and the US played out as thousands of people gathered on the White House South Lawns to greet PM Modi. Huge crowds of people gathered at the South Lawns of the White House to welcome PM Modi. Visuals showed them waving Indian flags and chanting "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans.

Some people were waving a banner that read: "Indian American Diaspora welcomes Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)