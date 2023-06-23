One World Trade Center building in New York lit up in tricolour to welcome PM Modi

The One World Trade Center Building in Lower Manhattan, New York City, lit up in tricolour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his historic state visit to the US. "Testimony to the friendship between India and the US, the iconic lower Manhattan landmark @OneWTC sparkling in the lights of tricolour, welcoming @narendramodi on the historic State Visit," India's Consulate General in New York tweeted on Friday.

The Empire State Building in New York also lit up in tricolour to welcome PM Modi. PM Modi is on a three-day State visit to the US. He will attend the State Department luncheon and Indian community event today.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday said that India-US friendship will make the world a better place. "India-USA friendship will make our world a better place," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

The PM also shared a video showing glimpses of his US visit. Acknowledging the progress made by Indian Americans in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said that they have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US.

During his speech at the State Dinner held at the White House, PM Modi said, "Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US." He also thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting a wonderful dinner and making the visit.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi called terrorism an "enemy of humanity" and that there can be no ifs and buts while dealing with it. "Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," the Prime Minister said, as he addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday at the US Capitol Hill.

A banner welcoming PM Modi on his maiden State visit to the US was displayed at Times Square in New York on Wednesday (local time). The billboard depicted PM Modi standing together with US President Joe Biden, with a scrolling message, "Indian-American community welcomes honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a historic State visit to the USA."

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment hub, and neighbourhood in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Meanwhile, a banner was also flown in Boston skieS welcoming PM Modi with a message, "Welcome PM Modi on your historic State visit to the USA.

Welcoming Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi from the Boston skies! @FIANewEngland and members of the diaspora sending a special message of welcome on the #HistoricStateVisit2023," tweeted the Consulate General of India, New York. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Nasdaq billboards donned PM Modi's pictures and messages welcoming him to a historic State visit to the US. (ANI)

