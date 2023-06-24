Rousing welcome awaits PM Modi in Egypt; Indian community members express excitement

Indian community in Egypt is ecstatic and upbeat about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the country. The community members said that they were waiting for PM Modi for the last nine years ever since he became the Prime Minister of India and are excited to welcome him. After concluding his four-day State visit to the United States, PM Modi on Friday (local time) departed for Egypt. This will be a two-day and his first tour to Egypt.

Speaking to ANI, Deepti Singh, President of the Indian Community in Egypt, said, "It's going to be great to have PM Narendra Modi here, and we are very excited to welcome him. The Indian community in Egypt has been waiting for him to visit Egypt ever since he became the Prime Minister. Everyone is preparing for this visit." "People of Egypt like India because of civilization and Bollywood. We are proud of the work done by PM Modi, starting from infrastructure to COVID-19 vaccine. Modi ji has proved his mettle and is one of the most powerful leaders of the world. Our image in Egypt has got better due to PM Modi. We now feel proud and honoured when people tell us that you are coming from the biggest economy," she said.

Speaking to ANI, Udham Singh, Ex-President of the Indian Community in Egypt, said, "I have been living here for 20 years. The growth made by India in the last 9 years. The impact is felt across the world, Egypt too is not untouched. India has made progress in infrastructure, industries, and every aspect of life and technology. Due to the global image of PM Modi, we know that his visit, discussions and our presence in Egypt will further strengthen the ties between the two nations." He further said, "Egyptians are very warm to us. I am sure the visit will enhance the warmth and the tourism between the two nations will increase." Speaking about the Indian diaspora's excitement about PM Modi's visit, he said, "300-400 community members will attend the programme. Singh said that 100-200 members of the Indian community are expected to receive PM Modi."

Udham Singh also noted that they are "proud" that PM Modi is respected on global stages, like the US Congress. Yashveer Singh, another member of the Indian community, said that he is really "proud" of PM Modi. "This will be the first time I will see my Prime Minister. I am feeling very good that I will in-person see a well-respected person from India. I am happy to get a glimpse of him," he said while speaking to ANI.

Yashveer Singh noted that the ties between the two nations will be strengthened by the visit of PM Modi, and said, "Both countries are old civilizations and work in similar ways." Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Egypt for a two-day visit. He tweeted, "Concluding a very special USA visit, where I got to take part in numerous programmes and interactions aimed at adding momentum to the India-USA friendship. Our nations will keep working together to make our planet a better place for the coming generations."

Upon arrival in Egypt, PM Modi will have various engagements with the leaders and Indian diaspora there. He will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque. During his Egypt tour, PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War. Notably, PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which he extended in January 2023 when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as the 'Chief Guest.'

The visit is of significance as Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent. India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation since March 1978 and is based on the Most Favored Nation clause, according to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). Furthermore, India and Egypt share a close political understanding based on a long history of contact and cooperation in bilateral, regional and global issues. (ANI)

