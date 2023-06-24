Indian high commission in Ottawa marks 38th anniversary of Air India 'Kanishka' flight bombing

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa marked the 38th anniversary of the tragic terror attack on Air India flight 182 Kanishka in which 329 passengers were killed. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa called the tragedy as the "worst-ever" in Canadian aviation history and stressed that it shall remain an unbearable loss for families of the victims and humanity as a whole. "On 23 June 1985, Flight no. AI 182 Kanishka flying on Montreal, Canada-London, UK-Delhi, India route, operated by Air India, the then India's national carrier, exploded mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Ireland, as result of a cowardly act of terror, carried out by Canada based Khalistani terrorists," the High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a statement.

It further said, "329 innocent passengers were killed - victims being Canadian and other foreign nationals, including many Indian nationals; and including children. This tragedy is the worst ever in Canadian aviation history on date and shall remain an unbearable loss for not only the families of the victims, but also for humanity as a whole." According to the statement, the High Commission of India in Ottawa and the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver along with family members of the victims and members of the Indian Diaspora participated in solemnly remembering the victims of this terror attack in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver on June 23.

High Commissioner of India to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma paid homage to the victims of Air India 'Kanishka' flight in Ottawa. Family members and friends of the victims, members of the Canadian Parliament, officials of the Canadian government including the RCMP Commissioner, and a representative of the Embassy of Ireland participated in the occasion. Indian High Commission in Ottawa tweeted, "High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma paid homage to the victims of Air India flight 182 Kanishka in Ottawa. The flight was brought down in a dastardly terrorist attack in 1985. Family members and friends of the victims, Members of the Canadian Parliament, officials of Government of Canada incl the RCMP Commissioner, and representative of the Embassy of Ireland, attended the solemn occasion. India shares the sorrow and pain of the victims' near & dear ones and stands at the forefront to counter the global menace of terrorism."

The High Commission of India in Ottawa statement noted, "While thirty-eight years have passed since the cowardly act, terrorism has unfortunately assumed proportions of an existential threat to international peace and security today. It knows no borders, nationality, or race, and is a challenge that the international community faces and needs to combat collectively." It further stated that India with the support from like-minded nations has led from the front to counter terrorism. The High Commission of India in Ottawa called any act of glorifying terrorism "deplorable" and added that it should be condemned by all peace-loving nations.

"Over the years, India has led from the front to counter-terrorism, with support from like minded countries. India's External Affairs Minister has stated: "Combating terrorism is a battle in which there is no respite. The world cannot afford attention deficit or tactical compromises." Spirit of this statement is the best tribute to the victims of Air India Flight 182 Kanishka," the High Commission of India in Ottawa said in the press release. It further said, "Any act of glorifying terrorism is deplorable and should be condemned by all peace-loving countries and people," it added. (ANI)

