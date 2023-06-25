We felt like family when PM Modi interacted, says member of Indian-diaspora Shujauddin Shabbir in Cairo

Shujauddin Shabbir Tambawala, one of the members of the Indian diaspora, who was also present at Al-Hakim Mosque, shared his excitement and said that he felt like family when he interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Egypt for a two-day visit. Shujauddin Shabbir Tambawala mentioned, "Today is a very historic day because Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here to the Al-Hakim Mosque".

He added, "We are on cloud seven today as we were able to meet PM Modi. He interacted with us and also inquired about the well-being of our Bohra community in a way that felt like family. He walked around the mosque and people over here told him about the history behind it and he was intrigued to learn about it." Moreover, he said that Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin, son of Mufaddal Saifuddin came all the way from Africa to welcome PM Modi and took him to the tour of the Mosque.

The Al-Hakim Mosque is an 11th Century significant historical and cultural site in Egypt's Cairo. The mosque stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Egypt. What adds even greater significance to the PM's visit is the remarkable restoration of the Al-Hakim mosque, made possible through the unwavering dedication and support of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

PM Modi is on his first State visit to Egypt from June 24-25. Earlier today, the Prime Minister had also visited the Heliopolis War Grave Cemetery in Egypt and paid tribute to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War, further reinforcing the historical bond between the two countries. (ANI)

