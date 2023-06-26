Shehbaz Sharif forms legal team for return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assembled a legal team to complete the legal work for the return of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif from London to Pakistan, reported ARY News on Sunday. Nawaz, who is convicted in a corruption case, has been living in London on the pretext of ill health since 2019. The former Pakistan PM sought extensions to prolong his stay in London on medical grounds.

The legal team, led by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, comprises law experts, including PM's special assistant Attaullah Tarar, Irfan Qadir, and Amjad Parvez - who had pursued other cases of Nawaz Sharif. Quoting sources, ARY News reported that the committee will expedite the follow-up of cases against the former Pakistan PM. It will speed up the legal work for the dissolution of cases against Nawaz Sharif and its disqualification to remove legal barriers in his return to the country.

The development came after Pakistan National Assembly on Sunday amended a law limiting the disqualification of parliamentarians to a maximum of five years. The amendment will pay the way for those who have been banned for life from running for public office, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen will be among those who will benefit from the law. Pakistan Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Khan Tareen in June and December 2017 respectively. The two leaders were disqualified after they were found to be "dishonest" under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)