Kyriakos Mitsotaki secures clear majority, wins second term as Greek PM

The leader of Greece's centre-right New Democracy party, Mitsotakis, 55, emerged victorious with more power as his party registered resounding victory in Sunday's elections.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 07:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 07:17 IST
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Securing a clear parliamentary majority, Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a second four-year term as Prime Minister of Greece on Sunday, reported CNN. The leader of Greece's centre-right New Democracy party, Mitsotakis, 55, emerged victorious with more power as his party registered resounding victory in Sunday's elections.

"We have high targets that will transform Greece...Today we will celebrate our victory, tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves," Mitsotakis said in his victory speech on Sunday, according to CNN. CNN Digital is the world leader in online news and information and seeks to inform, engage and empower the world.

According to CNN, Mitsotakis' New Democracy received more than 40 per cent of the vote, earning at least 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament with approximately 96 per cent of the votes tabulated. With more than 17 per cent of the vote, the main leftist opposition Syriza was far behind in the early results. The issues of cost of living and financial stability dominated the polls on Sunday, as New Democracy party prominently emphasised its track record in the economy.

Notably, Mitsotakis had positioned himself quite well during the COVID-19 pandemic and Europe's energy crisis, to spur growth in the country amid challenging global conditions. Polling stations across Greece opened at 7 am (04:00 GMT) on Sunday and closed 12 hours later.

The polls were overshadowed by a boat wreck off the coast of western Greece about a week ago in which hundreds of refugees and migrants either died or went missing. But the disaster did not have a significant impact on the overall outcome as Greeks are expected to focus on domestic economic issues. Last time also the New Democracy party won the election but not with a clear majority. (ANI)

