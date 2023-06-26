Negative attitude biggest hurdle to metropolis' development: Karachi mayor

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that a negative attitude is the biggest hurdle to the metropolis' development, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab while talking to the ARY News programme 'Aiteraz Hai' said that issues in Karachi will be resolved if stakeholders end exhibiting negative attitudes. "Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has gotten the responsibility of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) now. PPP had won 13 towns of Karachi and nine towns were won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)."

"It is important for the development of Karachi to set aside our political differences and address the public issues. I am inviting all stakeholders to sit together and work for the development of Karachi. Stakeholders must have something to tell the Karachiites about their performance after four years," Wahab said. Wahab said that PPP won 155 seats in the local government (LG) polls and 130 were won by JI. He criticised Hafiz Naeemur Rehman by saying, "Is the ego of an individual more important than the entire city?"

The mayor said that Karachi people would decide whether PPP has delivered or not. Murtaza Wahab earlier vowed to serve the city without any discrimination.

Wahab was talking to the media after paying respects to the founder of the nation at Mazar-e-Quaid along with his deputy Salman Abdullah Murad and PPP's Town chairmen and UC chairmen. He promised to bring back the past glory of Karachi, the city of lights. "The People's Party workers will reach every nook and corner and serve the city," the Mayor said.

Murtaza Wahab called on the citizens to extend support to the noble and good work of the PPP. "Praise us for good work and correct us on the mistake," he said, as per ARY News. (ANI)

