Left Menu

Virtual reality puts new twist on holocaust education

Visitors wearing a virtual reality headset are taken on a 50-70 minute visit to Krakow's pre-war Jewish community followed by a guided tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:39 IST
Virtual reality puts new twist on holocaust education
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 26 (ANI/TPS): Putting a modern twist on Holocaust education, Triumph of the Spirit opened its doors in Jerusalem, where visitors will be able to take a guided virtual reality tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Visitors wearing a virtual reality headset are taken on a 50-70 minute visit to Krakow's pre-war Jewish community followed by a guided tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The virtual experience includes testimonies from survivors, drone footage, and the opportunity to simply explore the camp. Narration is provided by Holocaust scholar Rabbi Yisrael Goldwasser.

Triumph of the Spirit was spearheaded by Miriam Cohen, Chani Koplowitz and Yuti Neiman, three Orthodox Jewish women who received permission to film Auschwitz over a three-day period while the camp was closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Triumph of the Spirit also brings headsets to schools and synagogues for group events. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023