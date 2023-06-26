230 Afghan migrant families return to Afghanistan from Pakistan

A total of 230 Afghan migrant families from Pakistan returned to Afghanistan on Sunday through the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing Taliban-led Afghan Ministry of Refugees. The ministry said that each family received drinking water, biscuits, and the return fare and expenditure from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) office, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban-led Nimruz province's Directorate of Immigrants and Returnees Affairs said that 64,115 Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan through the Nimruz crossing in May. Afghan migrants returned after Amnesty International received recent complaints from Afghan refugees alleging harassment by Pakistani police, the report said. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Islamabad called on the Pakistan government to stop arresting and expelling refugees after the arbitrary detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, Afghan refugees in Pakistan face numerous challenges, including arbitrary detentions, harassment, and imprisonment by Pakistani police due to failing to provide valid residential permits and visas, as per the news report. Pakistan is one of the primary destinations where Afghan refugees have travelled to after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. After the Taliban's return to power in 2021, new waves of Afghan refugees shifted to Iran and Pakistan due to various reasons, including fearing death threats and persecution by the Taliban.

In spite of the refugees having the United Nations Higher Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) certificate, Pakistani police and other relevant agencies continue detaining and incarcerating Afghan refugees in various parts of the country, including Islamabad, Khaama Press reported. Earlier, Maniza Kakar, an attorney of Afghan prisoners in Karachi claimed Pakistani police tore the residential documents of some Afghan nationals while they were arrested, the report said. Pakistani government's mistreatment of Afghan refugees has been termed as "inhuman and hateful," sparking criticism in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other nations.

"In less than two years, I have been detained three times by the police - harassed, humiliated and bitten due to not having a valid residential permit. Life has become extremely difficult for me in Pakistan. Every time, I come across police, I keep running from one ally to another to avoid possible imprisonment and forceful deportation to Afghanistan," Khaama Press quoted an Afghan refugee as saying. Another Afghan refugee who recently moved to France told Khaama Press that Pakistan does not give them anything other than sufferings. He called on other immigrants to follow up on their immigrant cases or otherwise, they will continuously face mistreatment, harassment and humiliation. (ANI)

