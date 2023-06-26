Left Menu

Attack on Ukraine demonstrates Putin made 'big strategic mistake': NATO chief

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Monday, said that the events that took place in Russia over the weekend demonstrate that President Vladimir Putin made a big strategic mistake.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 22:14 IST
Attack on Ukraine demonstrates Putin made 'big strategic mistake': NATO chief
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Image Credit: Twitter/@NATOpress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said the events that took place in Russia over the weekend demonstrate that President Vladimir Putin made a "big strategic mistake" by launching a special military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported. "The events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President [Vladimir] Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine," he said.

"As Russia continues its assault, it is even more important to continue our support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said during a visit to Lithuania's capital Vilnius. He further stated that Ukrainians have launched a counteroffensive to retake occupied land. The more land they are able to retake, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace, according to CNN.

On Saturday morning earlier, Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a Telegram post, announced that his men had crossed the border from Ukraine into southern Russia and were ready to go "all the way" against the Russian military, TASS News Agency reported. He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way. "But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he said, adding, "We are moving forward and will go until the end."

However, later, as soon as the armed mutiny came to an end, Russia also announced that the charges against Wagner Chief Prigozhin would be dropped but today, Kremlin opened charges on the founder of the Mercenary group. Meanwhile, Stoltenberg further stated that once the war ends, the world needs to put arrangements in place for Ukraine's security so that history does not repeat itself."

Stoltenberg said allies are monitoring the situation in Belarus, as per CNN. He also condemned Russia's announcement of deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We condemn Russia's announcement about deploying nuclear weapons. This is reckless and irresponsible. We don't see an indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO remains vigilant," he said. "If Russia thinks it can intimidate us from supporting Ukraine, it will fail. We stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he added.

Earlier, Russia sent its first batch of nuclear weapons to Belarus, The Hill reported. Russia moves forward with the plan as part of the plan to deploy tactical nuclear bombs in the country bordering Ukraine, Putin confirms.

"This is a deterrence measure [against] all those who think about Russia and its strategic defeat," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in response to a question about the use of nuclear weapons in war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023