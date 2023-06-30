Left Menu

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 22:42 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 30 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 30th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Tshisekedi and Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

