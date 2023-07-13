France: Member of Indian diaspora express delight over Punjab regiment participation in Bastille Day parade

A member of the Indian diaspora, Surjeet Singh on Thursday got teary-eyed while expressing his happiness over the Punjab regiment team being part of the Bastille Day Parade in Paris, France on Friday. Surjeet Singh said: "I was a part of the Punjab regiment and have served in the Army for 30 years."

"I came to meet them but couldn't meet them. I have worked with them," Singh said with teary eyes. Singh said he is happy to see the Punjab regiment team in France. "I am very happy that they are here. I came to meet them specially and will meet them after the parade tomorrow. I will sit with them," he said.

The Punjab Regiment is the second oldest regiment still in service in the Indian Army, and is the most senior regional infantry regiment. The Punjab Regiment, has participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations. In World War-I, they were awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours.

Soldiers of the Regiment fought in Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, Damascus and France. In France, they took part in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in September 1915, earning the Battle Honours 'Loos' and 'France and Flanders'.

In World War-II, they earned 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours. The French traditional military parade is held annually in Paris during Bastille Day on July 14.

Meanwhile, PM Modi who arrived in Paris on Thursday afternoon, received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Paris. They accorded a warm welcome to PM Modi while raising slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram." Many were seen clicking selfies with the prime minister.

It was a show of unity in diversity in Paris as people from different faiths and different walks of life had thronged at the hotel to shower love on PM Modi. An Indian woman dedicated a song to PM Modi and she even got emotional while clicking a selfie with the prime minister.

After PM Modi's landing, MEA spokesperson Bagchi in a video message said that PM Narendra Modi has just touched down on his visit to France. In a special gesture, French PM Elisabeth Borne received PM Modi at the airport.

A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi. "Vive l'amitié franco-indienne! PM @narendramodi alights at the Paris airport. Accorded a ceremonial welcome. In a special gesture, PM @Elisabeth_Borne received him at the airport. PM's intensive programme in Paris includes participation in the Bastille Day celebrations & a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson upon PM Modi's arrival.

A large number of people from the Indian community gathered outside the hotel in Paris. PM Modi will be attending the Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on invitation by Emmanuel Macron, President of France. This visit also marks the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

