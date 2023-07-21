Israeli firefighting aid arrives in Greece

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 21 (ANI/TPS): A C-130 cargo plane from the Israeli Air Force landed in Greece on Thursday morning as part of the aid mission Israel sent to help put out the ongoing wildfires in the country. Israel's aid delegation is led by the Ministry of National Security, Israel Fire and Rescue, the Israel Police, the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The cargo plane assisted in deploying the teams and transporting equipment to help put out the fires. Two firefighting aircraft from the IDF's Elad Squadron were also dispatched.

The Government issued a statement saying that it will stand by Greece as it fights the huge wildfires and appreciates Greece's contribution to extinguishing wildfires in Israel over the past decade. The two nations, together with Cyprus, have recently created a tripartite relationship with increasing cooperation in all manner of fields including defense and national emergencies.

Israel is known for its professionalism when it comes to dealing with such disasters. The IDF has a special unit dedicated to search and rescue operation in just these situations and has sent the unit all over the world to assist different nations when they were in need.

Most recently, IDF teams went to Turkey to help with search and rescue missions there after an earthquake. (ANI/TPS)

