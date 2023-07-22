Pakistan Human Rights Body launches fact-finding report on rights violations in Balochistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) launched the fact-finding report on human rights violations, enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, and curbs on press freedom in Balochistan, ARY News reported. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grave concern about the mounting public annoyance in Balochistan over enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, restrictions on press freedom, misgovernance, and allegations of political manipulation by the establishment in its fact-finding report titled "Balochistan's Struggle for Hope," which was released in Quetta on Wednesday.

According to a press statement from the HRCP, based on a fact-finding expedition that was carried out in October 2022, the study shows a tangible sense of indignation among regular inhabitants, many of whom referred to Balochistan as a "colony" of the state. The report consists of interviews with a wide range of civil society members, including human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, and members of the fisherfolk community, as well as political leaders and members of the administration in Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur, and Quetta.

It also notes with concern the state's widespread use of enforced disappearances to muzzle dissent, and the extensive presence of paramilitary check-posts, which citizens say has cultivated a climate of fear, particularly in Makran, ARY News reported. Additionally, the resource-rich province continues to be deprived of its fair share of revenues from large development projects. The absence of a healthy legal trading ecosystem between Balochistan and neighbouring countries has exacerbated poverty levels in the province.

The report recommends an immediate halt to the establishment's unwarranted interference in Balochistan's political affairs, accountability for perpetrators of enforced disappearances, and legislation by the Balochistan Assembly to protect the security and independence of the province's media professionals, ARY News reported. It also calls for the long-standing demands of the "Haq Do Tehreek" for basic amenities to be met. At the same time, any ongoing or planned projects under CPEC should not impinge on the Gwadar fisherfolk community's source of livelihood.

The legitimate grievances of the Pashtun population, particularly those around unequal representation in the provincial legislature, must be given a fair hearing by all political stakeholders, ARY News reported. Given the devastating impact of the floods in parts of Balochistan, a consistent and empowered local government is also needed that can develop early warning systems, evacuation plans, and community sanctuaries with stockpiles of emergency supplies.

During a press conference, HRCP Vice Chairman Habib Tahir demanded the dissolution of cases against Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and his immediate release. (ANI)

