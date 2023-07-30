Left Menu

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

King Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia, received Khalid Ghanim Alghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, at the national palace on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 08:45 IST
King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure
Malaysian King receives UAE Ambassador Khalid Ghanim Alghaith. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): King Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia, received Khalid Ghanim Alghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, at the national palace on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country. Alghaith conveyed to His Majesty the King of Malaysia the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Malaysia.

For his part, the Malaysian King expressed his greetings to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and  Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE. The Malaysian King commended the Ambassador's efforts during his tenure to strengthen relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Malaysia and wished him success in his new duties.

For his part, Ambassador Alghaith expressed his appreciation to all government agencies in the Kingdom of Malaysia for their cooperation in enhancing relations between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023