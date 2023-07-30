King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): King Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia, received Khalid Ghanim Alghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, at the national palace on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country. Alghaith conveyed to His Majesty the King of Malaysia the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Malaysia.

For his part, the Malaysian King expressed his greetings to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE. The Malaysian King commended the Ambassador's efforts during his tenure to strengthen relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Malaysia and wished him success in his new duties.

For his part, Ambassador Alghaith expressed his appreciation to all government agencies in the Kingdom of Malaysia for their cooperation in enhancing relations between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)