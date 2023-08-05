Left Menu

Pakistan: At least 28 injured after a bus overturned in Rawalpindi

As per The Tribune Express, the passengers, belonging to various parts of Punjab, were returning from a religious festival in Bhurban. The accident happened near the Bastal Mor on the motorway after one of the bus tyres busted midway.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 20:21 IST
Pakistan: At least 28 injured after a bus overturned in Rawalpindi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 28 people were injured when a bus carrying over 70 passengers overturned on the Murree Expressway here, reported The Tribune Express on Friday. As per The Tribune Express, the passengers, belonging to various parts of Punjab, were returning from a religious festival in Bhurban. The accident happened near the Bastal Mor on the motorway after one of the bus tyres busted midway.

After receiving the information about the accident, five ambulances of Rescue 1122 and emergency vehicles along with rescuers and paramedics were sent to the crash site, The Tribune Express reported. They further added that 28 people were injured in the accident and three of those had minor injuries. They were provided first aid on the scene and discharged.

Another 25 people were transported to a local hospital for treatment from which five were shifted to The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, claims the report by The Tribune Express. The publication quoted that the station house officer (SHO) at the Murree police station said that the bus was carrying people from various parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, and Pakpattan. The travel party was returning to Lahore when the accident occurred. The bus driver likely lost control due to a brake failure, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023