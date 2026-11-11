Arshdeep Singh's arrival bolsters MI's pace-bowling repertoire after Hardik Pandya trade with PBKS

Mumbai Indians (MI) have strengthened their pace bowling options with the acquisition of India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a major player trade that will see former MI captain Hardik Pandya move in the opposite direction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. After days of speculation and debate, the much-anticipated trade between the two franchises was formally announced on Wednesday. In one of the biggest player trades in IPL history, Pandya will join PBKS for Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will move to MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Arshdeep joins MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition's leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS' all-time leading wicket-taker. His ability to strike early with the new ball and deliver under pressure during the death overs has made him a crucial part of Punjab's bowling attack. Arshdeep claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season.

His arrival gives MI another established Indian fast-bowling option alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar, while also adding depth to their powerplay and death-over resources. The franchise already has overseas pacer Trent Boult and left-arm fast bowler Ashwani Kumar, who has impressed in his 10 outings for MI, taking 17 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls. With Bumrah and Arshdeep both reliable options in the death overs, MI now have several bowlers capable of operating during two crucial phases of a T20 innings: the powerplay and the slog overs. Arshdeep's left-arm angle, ability to swing the new ball and experience in executing death-over plans could give the five-time champions greater flexibility in their bowling combinations.

The acquisition could also allow MI to consider fielding an all-Indian pace attack comprising Arshdeep, Bumrah, Chahar and the emerging Ashwani Kumar. Such a combination would mean leaving Boult out of the playing XI, but could open up an additional overseas slot for an all-rounder. MI have several overseas options who can contribute with both bat and ball, including spin-bowling all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks, as well as pace-bowling all-rounders Sherfane Rutherford and Corbin Bosch. The franchise also has Indian all-round options in Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur and young Raj Angad Bawa, who could complement the overseas players.

Another factor that could work in Arshdeep's favour is his record at MI's home venue, the Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm pacer has taken 18 wickets in 11 T20 matches at the ground at an economy rate of 7.32, an average of 16.32 and a strike rate of 13.30. His figures at Wankhede are notably better than his record at other Indian venues, where he has claimed 161 wickets in 138 matches at an average of 27.78, a strike rate of 18.30 and an economy rate of 9.10.

The numbers offer an encouraging indication for MI as Arshdeep prepares to make Wankhede his new IPL home ground following the November 11 trade. His familiarity with the conditions and impressive record at the venue could make him an important part of the franchise's bowling plans. Meanwhile, Pandya's departure brings an end to his second stint with MI, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles. Having first joined the Mumbai-based franchise in 2015, Pandya developed into one of the league's most impactful all-rounders, contributing with both bat and ball during the team's title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After seven seasons with MI, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impact as captain, guiding the franchise to the title in its debut season. GT also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy. Across 162 IPL matches, Pandya has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his credentials as a proven match-winner. However, his second stint with MI, spanning three seasons, did not produce the desired results.

In 39 matches and 35 innings during this period, Pandya scored 647 runs at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82, with a best score of 48 not out. With the ball, he picked up 29 wickets at an average of over 34, including a five-wicket haul. Under Pandya's captaincy, MI reached the playoffs in the 2025 season but finished ninth in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

While Pandya's move gives PBKS an experienced all-rounder and former captain, Arshdeep's arrival addresses an important area for MI by adding an Indian left-arm pacer with experience across all phases of a T20 innings. (ANI)