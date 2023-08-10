MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructure, national measurement capabilities

Dubai [UAE], August 10 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) today launched a workshop for factories and calibration laboratories in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD). The workshop is aimed at increasing awareness of national legislation in metrology in the industrial sector and its impact on companies, as well as enhancing product quality and the competitiveness of factories in local and international markets.

The initiative aligns with MoIAT's objectives to promote the ministry's activities and services, as well as developing the measurement and calibration capabilities of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The workshop, conducted in coordination with the Industrial Affairs Department at SEDD and the Emirates Metrology Institute, comprised an overview of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and advanced national capabilities in measurement and calibration. The session also discussed key legislation and incentives that support the growth and competitiveness of national industries.

The workshop was delivered by Engineer Amina Al Bastaki, Director of the Metrology Department at MoIAT. Al Bastaki discussed the UAE's meteorology system structure, legislation and its membership in international metrology organisations and technical committees. Major factories in Sharjah participated in the workshop alongside measurement and calibration laboratories. Other participants included companies that implement quality systems in production lines, laboratories providing inspection and calibration services, food and beverage manufacturers, commercial companies, packaging and detergent factories, and representatives from the retail sector in the emirate.

Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at MoIAT, stressed that organising specialised workshops aligns with the ministry's efforts to enhance awareness of national legislation on quality infrastructure. She noted the UAE's achievements in the field, which plays a vital role in enhancing national production efficiency and boosting the competitiveness of products in local, regional, and international markets. She added that the ministry is committed to implementing a methodology to raise awareness and enhance national capabilities in this domain, especially in collaboration with strategic partners such as SEDD and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

Al Zarooni noted that it is through such meetings that manufacturers' input is considered and studied in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. She added that this supports the competitiveness of national industries and local products, while raising awareness of units which are compatible with international measurement systems. Dr. Al Zarouni stressed that partnerships between MoIAT and the public and private sectors, particularly in the field of quality infrastructure, support sustainable development and enhance the business environment in the sector.

She noted the key role that the UAE plays as a logistics hub for production and exports in the region. She emphasised the system's contribution to innovation and advanced technologies, which further enhances the quality of products and services in both local and international markets. Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Metrology Institute which is part of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, stressed the council's commitment to enhancing and developing the production capabilities of local industries through knowledge sharing among specialists and manufacturers.

Al Muhairi added that the institute's services aim to provide measurement standards at the national level to ensure accuracy, a crucial technical requirement for industries. This contributes to enhancing competitiveness, building trust in the local economy, and promoting openness to regional and global markets. He stated that the institute offers metrology services to stakeholders and strategic partners in both the government and private sectors, in addition to extending its services to operators from other countries in the region.

He added that this provides efficient and technically superior measurement and calibration services, contributing to the sustainability of the industrial sector and enhancing its role and impact on overall economic performance. He also noted the institute's calibration, intercomparison, training, research, and scientific studies services as well as technical consultations. Maryam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Industrial Affairs Department at Sharjah Economic Development Department stressed that the workshop is part of the department's plan to update manufacturers and suppliers on legal metrology procedures.

She added that it also aims to familiarise them with the latest legislation that supports the industrial sector, as well as raise awareness among facility owners about the importance of compliance with the national metrology system and legislative framework. She also noted that the workshop details the services offered by the Emirates Metrology Institute, including calibration and intercomparison services, and technical consultations.

Al Suwaidi emphasised the department's commitment to fostering awareness in line with global best practices, which ensures an attractive industrial business environment for investors and guarantees sustainable industrial development. She noted that it also promotes best practices in Sharjah markets, enhancing the economic and industrial status of the emirate. Al Suwaidi reaffirmed SEDD's dedication towards working with various stakeholders in the economic and industrial sectors.

The deputy director explained that building the knowledge capabilities of partners in the emirate aligns with the department's strategic objectives, particularly in creating a suitable and attractive business environment for both local and international investors. This aims to support their growth and enhance regional and global competitiveness. Al Suwaidi said that, as part of SEDD's educational and advisory role, the department is committed to boosting confidence in the emirate's markets and increasing awareness of approved legal measurement units. She noted that this empowers the industrial sector, ensures its sustainable development, and contributes to achieving the department's vision of leading economic development in Sharjah.

For his part, Sheikh Saud Muhammad Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Industrial Investment Section at Sharjah Economic Development Department, stressed SEDD's commitment to collaborating with MoIAT by hosting a workshop for industrial investors. He noted that the workshop aims to review the national legislative metrology framework, as well as the latest developments and procedures. Al Qasimi noted that SEDD assists factories in implementing these regulations and overcoming challenges, which ensures achieving desired outcomes to sustain the development of the industrial sector in the emirate.

MoIAT issues and reviews numerous legislations aimed at developing national quality infrastructure, including the measurement system, as well as technical regulations for medical and environmental measurements. The ministry also implements legal metrology programmes in coordination with its strategic partners including scale verification, fuel dispensers, taxi meters, packaged products, and commercial units of measurement.

Through its programmes, the ministry supports consumer, supplier, and manufacturer confidence in industrial measurements and national trade.MoIAT continuously works on introducing legislations and standard specifications that keep pace with industrial development, to support the industrial and advanced technology sectors. This fosters innovation and competitiveness in the UAE, further solidifying its position as a leading industrial nation. (ANI/WAM)

