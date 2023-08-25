Left Menu

PM Modi addresses business delegation in Greece, urges to strengthen trade ties 

The business launch was hosted by the Greek Prime  Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis where the business delegations from India and Greece were present. 

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:13 IST
PM Modi addresses business delegation in Greece, urges to strengthen trade ties 
Visual from the spot (Photo/twitter @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the business delegations of India and Greece at a business lunch in Athens and urged them to take advantage of the positive momentum in the relations between the two countries. PM Modi said, "India's doors are wide open for foreign investment. Defence sectors are also being opened. There is immense potential for co-development and co-production. With our digitisation efforts, ease of doing business is also increasing continuously."

The PM also reiterated his mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform and said that the combination of India's demographic power and aspirational youth is strengthening India's economy. "India has not just demographic power but our youth are also aspirational...This is a rare combination that strengthens India's economy. To transform the country, my mantra has been 'Reform, Perform, Transform'. We are going ahead with this spirit", said PM.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted about the meeting and posted on 'X', "PM urged the business community to take advantage of the positive momentum in India-Greece relations to further strengthen trade and economic ties." The business launch was hosted by the Greek Prime  Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis where the business delegations from India and Greece were present.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar were also present at the event. Prior to that, the two leaders also held discussions in one-on-one and delegation-level formats.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of life and property lives in the tragic incidents of forest fires in Greece. PM Modi today commenced his visit to Greece by paying tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. Later on, he received a ceremonial guard of honour.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023