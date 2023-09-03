Left Menu

They also reviewed the outcomes of the working visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah to the Republic of Albania last April and its role in advancing the prospects of joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 15:10 IST
Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania Deputy Prime Minister discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister of Albania and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the friendship relations and prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economic, trade, development and government knowledge exchange.

They also reviewed the outcomes of the working visit of Sheikh Abdullah to the Republic of Albania last April and its role in advancing the prospects of joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields. Sheikh Abdullah and Belinda Balluku also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the energy and climate sector, especially the UAE is preparing to host COP28 later this year in Expo City Dubai.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Belinda Balluku, stressing the importance of the UAE-Albanian relations and the UAE's keenness to strengthen and develop them further at various levels.

For her part, Belinda Balluku expressed her country's aspiration to strengthen relations of friendship and joint cooperation with the UAE. The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment. (ANI/WAM)

