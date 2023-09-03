Haryana: ITC Grand Bharat gears up ahead of fourth G20 Sherpa meeting

ITC Grand Bharat Hotel in Haryana's Gurugram has geared up with all decorations and security arrangements for the fourth G20 Sherpa meeting on Sunday. Notably, this is the last and final G20 Sherpa meeting, which will take a final call on the outcome of the G20 Summit.

The flags of all G20 nations have been installed around the fountain outside the hotel, presenting an exemplary view. The hotel was decorated with flowers and boards showcasing India's G20 presidency. A statue of Lord Vishnu and a robot welcoming the guests are the other major attractions. Many security personnel could also be seen along with the arrangements.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. (ANI)

