Seven more media outlets closed in Afghanistan's Paktia province: Report

Seven media outlets have stopped operations in Paktia province due to the ongoing economic challenges after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, reported TOLO News. According to the officials, these include four radio stations, two print media outlets, and one online media outlet.

The Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) in its latest findings revealed that more than 200 cases of violence and arrests involving journalists were recorded in the country. As per the news report, 13 journalists in Afghanistan continue to remain imprisoned. Sayed Omer Adil, head of a radio station in Paktia said, "The media operating in the province have many economic problems and there is no specific source to finance them."

"Media is the eyes of a country, if the government pays attention to it, it can both benefit itself and give legitimacy to the systems," said Saif Sayad, the head of the radio. According to the officials and employees of some of the media outlets, if the media outlets are still operating and are not supported, there is a concern that they will stop their activities, reported TOLO News.

Ehsanullah Tayb, a radio station employee said, "In general, the media are facing economic problems, and it will not be long before the media in the province close their doors." "We request the government does something serious for the media and takes care of their problems," said Wahidullah, another radio employee.

Whereas, the Information and Culture department in Paktia pledged to support the media that operates under the principles of the Taliban, according to TOLO News. Sawabjan Islamyar, head of the information and Culture department in Paktia said that the Taliban will support those media outlets who will publish according to the Taliban's principles.

"The Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting those media that publish according to the principles of the Islamic Emirate," Islamyar said. Moreover, apart from RTA in Paktia, currently, six other private radio stations are operating in the province.

According to AIJA findings, over 7,000 media professionals, including many women lost their jobs, forcing many to seek overseas opportunities, Khaama Press reported. The trend has overshadowed the media industry in Afghanistan as the once-vibrant workforce is uprooted and dispersed due to the changing political circumstances. The departure of these skilled professionals showcases loss to the domestic media industry and sparks concerns regarding the diversity of voices and views that have been a hallmark of a thriving media ecosystem, according to the report.

Earlier in August, a report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) revealed that more than 80 per cent of the female journalists in Afghanistan have been forced to leave their work since the Taliban takeover, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

