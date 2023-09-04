Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Afghanistan’s Fayzabad

The earthquake occurred at 07:08 am (IST) on Monday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 158 kilometres.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 07:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 07:08 am (IST) on Monday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 158 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 04-09-2023, 07:08:57 IST, Lat: 35.41 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 158 Km, Location: 196km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS said on X. Earlier, on August 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale jolted parts of Afghanistan.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

