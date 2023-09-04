China: Several trains cancelled, some schools suspended as typhoon Haikui predicted to make landfall along southeast coast

Several trains have been cancelled and some schools have been suspended as typhoon Haikui is predicted to make landfall along the southeast coast of China on Tuesday, China-based Global Times reported. On Monday, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued a yellow alert for typhoon and heavy rains, the third highest in its four-tier warning system. According to NMC, Haikui is likely to land in the coastal area between Fujian province's Zhangpu and Guangdong province's Huilai. Impacted by Haikui, heavy rains will continue in areas including Guangdong, Fujian and Taiwan from Monday to Wednesday, Global Times reported.

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, there will be a storm surge of 30-70 centimetres along the eastern coast of Guangdong, along the eastern coast of Guangdong with 3 to 5-meter-high waves in the northeastern part of the South China Sea and 2 to 3.3-meter-high waves in the offshore waters of eastern Guangdong, according to the South China Sea Forecasting and Disaster Reduction Center of the Ministry of Natural Resources. On Monday, the South China Sea Forecasting and Disaster Reduction Center issued a yellow alert for large waves and a storm surge. The alert requires relevant departments to assist fishing boats in making necessary preparations.

China Railway Guangdong Group said that 391 high-speed trains will be cancelled from Monday afternoon onwards. These include services operating along the Hangzhou-Shenzhen line. These trains operate from Zhejiang through Fujian to Guangdong, and through the Meizhou-Shantou Railway which operates across Guangdong province. A total of 47 passenger trains passing through the Hangzhou-Shenzhen line have been suspended from Monday, Global Times reported citing China Railway Shanghai Group.

Meanwhile, Chaozhou and Shantou cities located near the border line between Guangdong and Fujian have suspended kindergarten, elementary, high school and tutoring institutions across the city from Monday, according to Global Times report. The offline classes will not resume until the typhoon warning is revoked, according to local education authorities. Xiamen city in Fujian province suspended all schools from Monday to Tuesday to ensure the safety of students and teachers. More than 40 people have been injured in Taiwan as Haikui barreled into the southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)