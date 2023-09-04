Israel FM Cohen inaugurates first Israel embassy in Bahrain

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is on an official visit to Bahrain where he inaugurated Israel's embassy in the country's capital by placing a mezuzah on the doorpost of its entrance. He was accompanied by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani." (A mezuzah is a small scroll of parchment with several verses from the Tora written on it that is placed over any and all doorposts, whether in the home or a public space. This is commanded in the Tora and the parchment is usually placed inside of a decorative cover.)

"It is a great privilege to set a mezuzah and inaugurate the permanent embassy in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, together with the Bahraini Foreign Minister," said Cohen. "This is an exciting moment for me, which indicates the warming relations between the countries," he added. "I will continue to act so that we will be able to establish mezuzahs in more Israeli embassies around the world."

Cohen also met with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The two discussed the regional challenges their nations face their mutual commitment to the fight against terrorism and the importance of promoting a free trade agreement and projects to bring together young people from Israel and Bahrain. He thanked the Prince for his leadership in initiating the Abraham Accords that "changed the face of the Middle East and contributed to the stability and prosperity of the peoples of the region, and said that we look forward to expanding the circle of peace and normalization to other countries in the region."

Minister Cohen also paid a visit to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain where he spoke with America's Vice Admiral Brad Cooper and the United States Ambassador to Bahrain Steve Bundy about its important activity and the cooperation between their nations' militaries to maintain regional security. (ANI/TPS)

