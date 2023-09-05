Return of Sultan AlNeyadi astronaut...an exceptional space achievement: UAE Foreign Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC) of UAE, affirmed the country's pride in the achievement of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and his safe return to the surface of the Earth, as it reflects the Emirati uniqueness and excellence in the field of scientific research and space exploration. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said at the beginning of the Education and Human Resources Council meeting: "Today, the UAE celebrates the return of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi from the International Space Station (ISS). This achievement is a unique Arab achievement and a source of pride for the UAE and Arab youth, and reflects the vision of the wise leadership in challenging the impossible, developing human capabilities and investing in science, and achieving progress and development in all fields."

Sheikh Abdullah added that this achievement will not be the last, stressing that "the UAE will continue to support scientific research and space exploration, and will invest in developing the skills and competencies of Emirati youth so that they remain pioneers in the field of space and science, and Sultan AlNeyadi's journey into space is a new success path that is added to the UAE's scientific and technological heritage." We look forward eagerly to more great achievements that the UAE and its distinguished youth will achieve." On the occasion of the week marking the start of the academic year, he said: "I am also pleased to convey the congratulations of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to all our dear students and workers in the educational sector on the success of the first week of the new academic year. We affirm that education is an essential pillar for achieving progress and development in our country, and I call on everyone to make the most of this opportunity." The opportunity to build a bright future for our beloved country. We are proud of our ancient history, and we are preparing to shape a brighter and more prosperous future for future generations."

On her part, Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chairperson of Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, the Vice-Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, and the Chairperson of the National Center for Education Quality, said, "Firstly, I would like to congratulate everyone on completing the first week of the new school year." Sheikha Mariam also extended her congratulations to the people of the UAE on the safe return of the astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and mentioned "This achievement is a reflection of the big ambitions that we hope all of our students develop, not everyone will travel to space, but every student can have dreams as big as this".

In this context, she said: "I would like to congratulate all of our dear students on the beginning of the new academic year". This came during Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed chairing of the council meeting, in the presence of Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, Shamma Bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Abdulrahman bin Abdul Mannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology, Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, Abdulla Mohammed Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and Muhaditha Yahya Al Hashimi, President of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of Education and Human Resources Council.

The Council discussed a number of topics on the agenda regarding education and human resources, one of which is the proposed strategic directions for early education, as well as the proposed policies for learning styles, in addition to major national initiatives to train and qualify teachers and attract distinguished students and human resources to the teaching profession.National talents Furthermore, Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, President of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, discussed updates on the Sultan Al Qasimi Empowerment Project in the private sector, the "Proud Teacher" program, and its role in extracting and employing national talents in the right developmental paths. The aim is to empower the national human resources capable of meeting the education standards in the country. This is achieved by providing innovative and contemporary educational tools and methods. She also highlighted the role of the Sharjah Academy for Education, which seeks to support and develop the education sector in the UAE by offering academic programs designed in collaboration with leading educational institutions worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

