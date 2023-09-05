Left Menu

Pakistan: Protests against abductions continue in Sindh's Kashmore 

As a protest sit-in against abductions in Kashmore continued, police reported the recovery of three abductees, according to ARY News on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:24 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
As a protest sit-in against abductions in Kashmore continued, police reported the recovery of three abductees, according to ARY News on Tuesday. SSP Amjad Shaikh has announced the release of three hostages held by bandits: Mukhi Jagdesh Kumar, Jaideep, and Muneer Naich.

In a press conference, a district police officer stated that the police retrieved abductees during an operation in the Katcha region of Ghelpur. He pledged the release of additional captives held by bandit bands implicated in extreme lawlessness in Kashmore and other Sindh provinces. It is worth noting that highly armed criminals abducted Munir Ahmad Naich, Medical Superintendent of Wapda Hospital Guddu, last month from his private clinic within the boundaries of Guddu police station, according to ARY News.

According to eyewitnesses, Munir Naich was taken while seated in his private clinic by four armed bandits on motorbikes. The kidnappers held all of the clinic's workers and patients hostage. They only took the medical superintendent to an undisclosed location at gunpoint, reported ARY News. For the past four days, a protest sit-in against abductions has been taking place in Kashmore. Protest sit-ins were also held at Sakrand on the National Highway and in other cities and towns around Sindh by civil society organisations and the Hindu community in response to lawlessness and dacoit terror in the province's northern regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

