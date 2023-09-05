Left Menu

Pakistan: Businesses shut in Sindh to protest kidnappings of Hindu businessmen

A large protest rally was also carried out by Hindu and Muslim businessmen in Kashmore to condemn the kidnappings and failure of law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:38 IST
Pakistan: Businesses shut in Sindh to protest kidnappings of Hindu businessmen
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A complete shutdown of business was observed in Sindh Province's Shikarpur and Kashmore districts to protest against rising cases of abductions of Hindu businessmen and their family members. The shutdown was also observed by Muslim businessmen as a mark of solidarity with their Hindu counterparts.

A large protest rally was also carried out by Hindu and Muslim businessmen in Kashmore to condemn the kidnappings and failure of law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits. Recently, videos of 65-year-old Jagdish Kumar Kukhi and 25-year-old Sagar Kumar, s/o Inder Lal were received by their family members. In both videos, the victims were being beaten with assault weapons aimed at their heads. The Bandits had demanded Pakistani Rs 10 crores for their release.

On August 30, 2023, JeI Chief Sirajul Haq also held a protest march against the kidnappings of members of minority communities in Sindh for ransom by dacoits and bandits. Sirajul Haq had demanded immediate action to secure the release of Jagdish Kumar Mukhi and Sagar Kumar and vowed to adopt a radical strategy to address the bandit problem in the province.

The members of the Hindu Panchayat and Youth Alliance of Kashmore had also protested the kidnappings of Sagar Kumar and Jagdish Kumar Mukhi and had called for greater presence of security forces to address the problem of Bandits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023