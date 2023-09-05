UOWD partners with IBM to launch first Master of Digital Transformation Programme in UAE

Dubai [UAE], September 5 (ANI/WAM): The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) has launched its Master of Digital Transformation programme, developed in partnership with IBM. The first of its kind in the region, this programme aligns with the UAE's 2025 digital strategy to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and advanced sciences.

Commenting on the newly-launched programme, Dr. May El Barachi, Head of the School of Computer Science at UOWD, said, "Digital transformation is a powerful catalyst for innovation in today's business landscape. The UAE is leading the digital transformation movement in the region, with a digital economy set to grow to over USD 140 billion by 2031. To support this growth, we are introducing our flagship Master of Digital Transformation programme - an innovative, skills-based programme developed in close collaboration with industry experts and open for IT and Business professionals." The programme offers an immersive 1.5-year learning experience in a block teaching mode, providing practical and theoretical knowledge. The course offers two specialised tracks: the practitioner track for technical consultants and the developer track for technical solutions developers. Furthermore, students can apply their knowledge and skills through a six-month professional practice at an industry lab.

Commenting on the partnership, Shukri Eid, General Manager, Gulf Levant and Pakistan at IBM, said, "The pace of digital acceleration and the demand for core technical and professional skills continues to intensify. As we adapt to those changes, we remain committed to joining hands with educators like UOWD to close the learning gap for students, helping them prepare for the changing world of work." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)