Only 37 religious places belonging to minority communities operational in Pakistan: Report

A report presented before a Pakistani parliamentary panel revealed that out of 1,817 Hindu temples and Sikh gurdwaras, only 37 were functional, showing a dismally low number of operational religious places belonging to minority communities. The Parliamentary Committee on the Minority Caucus reviewed the report presented during its introductory session on Tuesday. According to the report, there are 1,285 Hindu worship sites and 532 Gurdwaras in Pakistan, out of which only 37 are currently functional, the Business Recorder newspaper said. The members of the panel "emphasised the urgent need for restoration and activation of all worship sites to safeguard religious heritage and ensure equitable access for minority communities," the report added. "As per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the rights of minorities are reiterated again and again. This Caucus will work to ensure those constitutional guarantees translate into practical safeguards and policy reforms," said Senator Danesh Kumar after he was elected as the Convenor of the panel.

The members of the panel expressed confidence that the forum will ensure that the rights of minorities are effectively tabled, discussed, and resolved.

The panel also discussed revision of educational policies to ensure scholarships for minority students, removal of hate speech and discriminatory content from English and Urdu curricula, and limiting religious viewpoints to the relevant religious syllabus only.

