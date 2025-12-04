Left Menu

Only 37 religious places belonging to minority communities operational in Pakistan: Report

A report presented before a Pakistani parliamentary panel revealed that out of 1,817 Hindu temples and Sikh gurdwaras, only 37 were functional, showing a dismally low number of operational religious places belonging to minority communities.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:01 IST
Only 37 religious places belonging to minority communities operational in Pakistan: Report
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A report presented before a Pakistani parliamentary panel revealed that out of 1,817 Hindu temples and Sikh gurdwaras, only 37 were functional, showing a dismally low number of operational religious places belonging to minority communities. The Parliamentary Committee on the Minority Caucus reviewed the report presented during its introductory session on Tuesday. According to the report, there are 1,285 Hindu worship sites and 532 Gurdwaras in Pakistan, out of which only 37 are currently functional, the Business Recorder newspaper said. The members of the panel "emphasised the urgent need for restoration and activation of all worship sites to safeguard religious heritage and ensure equitable access for minority communities," the report added. "As per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the rights of minorities are reiterated again and again. This Caucus will work to ensure those constitutional guarantees translate into practical safeguards and policy reforms," said Senator Danesh Kumar after he was elected as the Convenor of the panel.

The members of the panel expressed confidence that the forum will ensure that the rights of minorities are effectively tabled, discussed, and resolved.

The panel also discussed revision of educational policies to ensure scholarships for minority students, removal of hate speech and discriminatory content from English and Urdu curricula, and limiting religious viewpoints to the relevant religious syllabus only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia
2
UPDATE 1-FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular

UPDATE 1-FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular

 Global
3
Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to China 

Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to Chi...

 Global
4
REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025