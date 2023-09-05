“Anti-Hindu hatred abhorrent, has no place in our communities”: UK Minister for Local Government

UK Minister for Local Government, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Lee Rowley on Monday said "anti-Hindu hatred is abhorrent and has no place in our communities". He said the UK government is working with the police and community partners to monitor and combat it.

Rowley was responding to a question by UK Member of Parliament Navendu Mishra. Mishra had asked Rowley about his department's assessment of "trends in levels of Hinduphobia" in the UK.

Meanwhile, UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch recently condemned the attack on the Indian High Commission in London by pro-Khalistan supporters in March. She labelled the attack a 'disgrace', reported Khalsa Vox. The High Commission of India in London was attacked in March by a group of about 50 persons, who committed criminal trespass, caused disrespect to the Indian National flag, damage to public property and injuries to officials of the High Commission of India.

The attack was organised by Gurcharan Singh, Dal Khalsa, UK; Avtar Singh Khanda of KLF, Jasvir Singh and many of their associates, both Indian and foreign nationals, who have been identified during the ongoing NIA investigations. Badenoch further affirmed the British government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all diplomats, according to Khalsa Vox.

During a trade ministers's session at the B20 Summit India 2023, Minister Badenoch stressed the complex issue of integration and the challenges posed by extremism. "In any country, no matter how much of a global superpower, there will always be problems. In the UK, one of the most interesting things, and I say this as one of the immigrants to the country, is that quite a lot of the times people don't integrate the way we want them to," Badenoch said, emphasizing the intricacies of cultural assimilation.

The attack on Indian High Commission in London not only triggered the sanctity of diplomatic premises but also raised concerns about the safety of diplomats and the broader implications for international relations, reported Khalsa Vox. "I personally thought that what happened, and I speak on behalf of the UK government—not just personally—was a disgrace," she further said.

Earlier in July, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are "completely unacceptable." He said the UK has made clear to the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami and the Indian government that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount.

"Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable. We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount," Cleverly said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)