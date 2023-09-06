PoK: Massive protests against high inflation, corruption

Muzaffarabad [PoK], September 6 (ANI): Massive anti-government protests are being held in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to raise the issue of high inflation and corruption by the politicians. The rally organised by the lawyers and civil society members was joined by a large number of women who are facing the heat of high inflation in the occupied territory.

Nasir Hussain Naqvi, an advocate and protester said, "Daily wagers here are dying due to hunger. People are committing suicide. Three rivers are flowing in Muzaffarabad, but still the residents have no drinking water. We are requesting the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Prime Minister of PoK to announce a special relief package similar to what has been announced for the people of Jammu & Kashmir". He added, "People are protesting against high inflation. As there has been a hike in the price of petrol, the rates of daily food items have skyrocketed".

Pakistan has been exploiting the natural resources of PoK and in return giving all sorts of problems to the locals including no electricity, no drinking water and no employment opportunities. Naqvi said that thousands of people are migrating from the area due to rising problems and politicians are enjoying luxury life.

"The politicians have no conscience. The people who have elected them are dying due to hunger and they (politicians) are buying luxury cars. The poor are struggling for daily needs. We demand that the purchase of new government vehicles should be stopped and the people should be given subsidies for daily needed items", said advocate Naqvi. The women in the area are suffering due to rising inflation. A woman protester said, "Our life has become so problematic. If you go to buy clothes or any goods, the prices are skyrocketing. We are neither left worthy of living nor worthy of dying.

The people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also carried out massive protest rallies across the region against exceedingly high electricity bills. On Tuesday, the markets remained shut and vehicles remained off the roads across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to massive protests. The protesters raised slogans against the PoK government and the Pakistan government for their failure to control inflation. (ANI)

