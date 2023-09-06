Pak: Protest continues in Sindh against abduction of Hindu community members 

Even after the recovery of three hostages, the protests in Pakistan's Sindh and Kashmore regions continue against the kidnappings of members of minority Hindu communities for ransom by dacoits and bandits, The News International reported on Wednesday. Pakistan-based media outlet reported three members who were recovered have been identified as Mukhi Jagdish Kumar, Jaideep and Dr Muneer Naich.

The News International reported that a complete shutdown of business also continued on the fifth day in Kandhkot city and Kashmore, and demonstrations were held in Nawabshah, NaushaharoFeroze, Sakrand at the National Highway Nooriabad, Qazi Ahmad and other cities for the Sindh for the recovery of the hostages amid sit-ins in Badin, Gharo, Baho Khoso, Bakhshapur, Badani, Thulh, Badah, Panoaqil, Khairpur, Kandyaro, Halla, Sehwan, Matyari, Keti Bandar, Larkana, Malkani Sharif and in other cities. Due to sit-ins at National Highways, the traffic remained suspended for the fifth day, causing a loss of millions to goods transporters. Protesters demanded an army operation to clean bandits from the Katcha area.

According to The News International, former provincial minister Shabbir Bajarani said that Sagar Kumar will be recovered soon as steps are being taken for the release of other hostages. The civil society on the call of the Hindu Panjaat continued their protests and vowed not to dissociate themselves from the ongoing sit-ins till the recovery of all hostages.

Earlier, a complete shutdown of business was observed in Sindh Province's Shikarpur and Kashmore districts to protest against rising cases of abductions of Hindu businessmen and their family members. Earlier, videos of 65-year-old Jagdish Kumar Kukhi and 25-year-old Sagar Kumar, s/o Inder Lal were received by their family members. In both videos, the victims were shown being beaten by the bandits who demanded Pakistani Rs 10 crores for their release.

On August 30, 2023, Jamaat-e-Islami's chief Siraj-ul-Haq also held a protest march against the kidnappings of members of minority communities in Sindh for ransom by dacoits and bandits. Sirajul Haq had demanded immediate action to secure the release of Jagdish Kumar Mukhi and Sagar Kumar and vowed to adopt a radical strategy to address the bandit problem in the province.

The members of the Hindu Panchayat and Youth Alliance of Kashmore had also protested the kidnappings of Sagar Kumar and Jagdish Kumar Mukhi and had called for greater presence of security forces to address the problem of Bandits. (ANI)

