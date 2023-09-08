Left Menu

Pak: 20 shops, 6 vehicles destroyed as fire breaks out in Shamlai market

The fire broke out at around 12 am on Tuesday, engulfing the shops in a market and vehicles parked there.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least 20 shops were gutted and half a dozen vehicles were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in Pakistan's Shamlai market area, Dawn reported on Thursday citing the police. The fire broke out at around 12 am on Tuesday, engulfing the shops in a market and vehicles parked there. They said the police reached the spot immediately after getting the information.

The firefighters' team reached the spot soon after the fire broke out and controlled the blaze after hectic efforts but not before the fire had destroyed 20 shops and six vehicles, inflicting millions of losses on the owners, reported Dawn. Police officials told Dawn that it was yet to be ascertained as to what caused the fire.

They said that an investigation was underway into the incident. Noor Qadeem, a local resident, said that it was a busy market as people from the nearby mountainous areas regularly visited the market for shopping.

Former MPA Nawabzada Wali Mohammad Khan and local people urged the government to announce compensation for the owners of destroyed shops and vehicles, as per Dawn. (ANI)

