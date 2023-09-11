Left Menu

India, Saudi recognize India-Middle East Economic Corridor as 'biggest plurilateral agreement'

India, Saudi Arabia have recognized that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is “one of the biggest plurilateral agreements connecting several countries.”

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:19 IST
India, Saudi recognize India-Middle East Economic Corridor as 'biggest plurilateral agreement'
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India, Saudi Arabia have recognized that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is "one of the biggest plurilateral agreements connecting several countries." Secretary of Consular, Passport and Visa Division (CPV) and Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA) Ausaf Sayeed on Monday said India, Saudi Arabia "recognised this as one of the major outcomes of the G20. It is one of the biggest such plurilateral agreements connecting several countries..."

He said that the corridor "is actually connecting our like-minded partner countries in different geographic zones which is extremely important...It is something which we are all looking forward to. It would need close coordination and work with all the partner countries in that." The CPV & OIA Secretary made the remarks during a special briefing on the State Visit of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to India.

India, USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The corridor will encourage and provide impetus to economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, West Asia, the Middle East and Europe, as per sources.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will consist of two separate corridors, the East corridor connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and the Northern corridor connecting West Asia/Middle East to Europe. It will include a rail line, which upon completion, will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement the existing multi-modal transport routes enhancing transhipment of goods and services between South East Asia through India to West Asia/Middle East Europe.

Connectivity with countries of the region remains a key priority for India and is deeply rooted in Indian civilizational history. India has always stood to invest, cooperate and build connectivity as part of "One Earth, One Family, One Future". Meanwhile, the Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023