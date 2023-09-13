Pakistan: Court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

A special court formed under the Official Secrets Act on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and party's vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till September 26 in the cipher case, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has remained in prison since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5. Even though the Islamabad High Court overturned the lower court's decision to jail him for three years with a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000, according to a Geo News report. However, Imran Khan continues to remain imprisoned in jail due to his arrest in the cipher case.

In August, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Imran Khan in cipher case after booking him under the Official Secrets Act, according to Geo News report. Last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed disappointment over the tricks that are being played to delay the hearing of the cipher case of Imran Khan and alleged that it was an attempt to deprive him of the right to a fair trial and perpetuate his detention in Attock jail, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

In its meeting, the PTI Committee said that after the judge hearing the cipher case had gone on week-long leave, the refusal to hear the bail application of their party Chief is a matter of great concern. "Imran Khan's cases are the worst examples of discriminatory justice, as first he was awarded punishment in the false case of Toshakhana in an extraordinary haste by flouting the law and justice and now efforts are being made to deprive him of justice by making various tricks to delay the hearing of the cypher case," it stated, according to Dawn.

The core committee said that the case of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also put on hold under the guise of the departure of the special judge, as per Dawn. This came after the judge hearing the case had gone on leave until the end of the week, according to Dawn. (ANI)

