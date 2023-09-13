4 killed, 14 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Nowshera

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the Rashakai interchange in the Nowshera area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. As per the details, a passenger bus heading from Lahore to Peshawar overturned near the Rashakai interchange. The accident caused death of four people and 14 others suffered injuries, according to ARY News report.

According to rescue sources, the accident took place as the passenger bus lost control near the Rashkai Interchange due to overspeeding, the report said. After the accident, rescue officials responded to the site of the attack. They shifted the deceased and the injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment. In a separate incident, three people died and four others were injured in a collision between a trailer and a van on the M4 motorway in the Gojra area of Pakistan's Punjab, ARY News reported.

On September 2, seven people died in an accident near Kenjhar Lake in Thatta district of Pakistan's Sindh, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The accident occurred when a van and a truck collided in Thatta. The accident occurred on the national highway between Thatta's Chalia area and Kenjhar Lake when a van-carrying fisherman collided with an oncoming truck. Four people died on the spot and one person died while being taken to hospital, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, a van driver and one other person succumbed to their wounds after the ambulance got stuck in traffic due to the ongoing protests over inflation and exorbitant electricity bills. (ANI)

