Left Menu

4 killed, 14 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Nowshera

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the Rashakai interchange in Nowshera.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:08 IST
4 killed, 14 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Nowshera
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the Rashakai interchange in the Nowshera area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. As per the details, a passenger bus heading from Lahore to Peshawar overturned near the Rashakai interchange. The accident caused death of four people and 14 others suffered injuries, according to ARY News report.

According to rescue sources, the accident took place as the passenger bus lost control near the Rashkai Interchange due to overspeeding, the report said. After the accident, rescue officials responded to the site of the attack. They shifted the deceased and the injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment. In a separate incident, three people died and four others were injured in a collision between a trailer and a van on the M4 motorway in the Gojra area of Pakistan's Punjab, ARY News reported.

On September 2, seven people died in an accident near Kenjhar Lake in Thatta district of Pakistan's Sindh, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The accident occurred when a van and a truck collided in Thatta. The accident occurred on the national highway between Thatta's Chalia area and Kenjhar Lake when a van-carrying fisherman collided with an oncoming truck. Four people died on the spot and one person died while being taken to hospital, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, a van driver and one other person succumbed to their wounds after the ambulance got stuck in traffic due to the ongoing protests over inflation and exorbitant electricity bills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023