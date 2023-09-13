Left Menu

“Momentous in terms of change”: Ugo Astuto on his stint as EU Ambassador to India

In an interview with ANI, Astuto lauded India’s G20 presidency and also termed the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as a “very significant step”.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:01 IST
“Momentous in terms of change”: Ugo Astuto on his stint as EU Ambassador to India
EU Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ugo Astuto, who served for four years as the European Union's (EU) Ambassador to India, termed his stint as "momentous in terms of change" while adding that India's strategic partnership with EU is "gaining strength by the day". Astuto's remarks came in the wake of his tenure as EU delegation's Ambassador to India coming to an end.

In an interview with ANI, Astuto lauded India's G20 presidency and also termed the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as a "very significant step". Sharing his experience during his stint as an ambassador to India, Astuto said, "Well, I've been very lucky because these four years have been momentous in terms of change. Our strategic partnership with India has definitely grown and is gaining strength by the day."

"So what I see is a clear determination from both sides to make this strategic partnership reach new heights," he added. When asked about the changes he witnessed in India-EU strategic relations during his tenure, Astuto said, "I think it's becoming broader and deeper. The India and European Union are two large democratic spaces. India is the fifth-largest world economy by nominal GDP. European Union is the world's largest trade bloc, so they're obviously bound to interact."

The EU's Ambassador to India also congratulated India for successfully hosting the G20 Summit under its presidency. "I agree that the launch of the India-Middle East Europe-Economic-Corridor is very significant indeed. It's about infrastructure, which is sustained, sustainable socially, but also fiscally, and which is implemented in a transparent and inclusive fashion," he added.

"We have a number of players coming together in order to ensure that our vision for infrastructure is based on these principles. And as you will have seen, this memorandum is about infrastructure in a broad sense. It's about railways. It's about digital connectivity. It's about facilitating trade," Astuto also said, adding, "So I think it's a very significant step." On his expectations on India-EU ties, Astuto said that he expects the strategic partnership to grow even further.

Listing the factors bringing India and the EU together, he said, "We have shared values as large democratic spaces, and we have converging interests. We believe in an international community which is ruled by law, which is underpinned by respect for international law." He also said, "We have a converging vision when it comes to the Indo-Pacific. We want this to be a region which is prosperous, stable, and rules-based."

India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The mammoth corridor, designed to connect India with West Asia and Europe, promises to revolutionise international trade and cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023